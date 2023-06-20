Unusual stretch of severe weather across the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Day-after-day the WCTV First Alert Weather Team told you we were monitoring the risk for severe weather. Unfortunately, several of these days ended in storm damage across the area and left thousands in the dark.

Severe Weather Risk is finally winding down after a long stretch of unusually active weather. (WCTV)

The risk of severe weather started on Sunday June 11, where the Storm Prediction Center had our area under a slight risk day (level two-out-of-five). Sunday was followed by ten days of a slight risk. The severe weather hit its peak on Wednesday, June 14 where some folks in the area were under a moderate risk (level four-out-of-five) and many others were under an enhanced risk (three-out-of-five).

A damaging day across the southeast with several reports of storms including hail, demining winds, and isolated tornadoes on June 14. (WCTV)

There were nearly four-hundred storm reports across the southeast on June 14. If you have lived in the Big Bend and South Georgia, you know this is unusual. This pattern was highly driven by an unusually strong subtropical jet stream. This is a fast-moving column of air that is often most active in the wintertime with wind speeds greater than eighty mph. That is 3 times faster than typical wind speeds associated with the jet in late spring and early summer.

An active and unusual storm pattern led to strong to severe storms for several days in a row. (WCTV)

Although, there are still a few more days of low-end severe weather, a pattern shift is on the way, you can learn more about that with the latest forecast here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.