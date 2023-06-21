Flood watch through the end of the week as rain continues into your Thursday

Mike McCall
Mike McCall is breaking down a wet finish to your work.
By Mike McCall and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It looks like after today the severe risk will be lower over the next few days, but isolated flooding is what we need to keep our eyes on. Slow-moving storms will lead to isolated flash flooding. Due to the continuous heavy rain, much of the area remains under a flood watch through Friday.

Thursday will be similar to today with rounds of showers and storms with the risk for localized flooding under the slow storms.

Rain and storms continue into your weekend with breaks of sunshine. Highs back in the 90s.

