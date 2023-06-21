Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, June 21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The setup today is wet, with showers & storms later this morning and this afternoon and tonight and even into tomorrow.

The threat of dangerous winds and hail is lower than earlier this week (and last week), but it is not zero. Periods of heavier rain could lead to flooding.

High temperatures today will reach the 80s. Drying starts to try a little better on Friday and for the weekend (we hope).

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

