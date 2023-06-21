Something Good - First woman awarded Valdosta’s Firefighter of the Year Award

Something Good - First woman awarded Valdosta's Firefighter of the Year Award
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department is celebrating its 2023 fire fighter of the year, who is also setting a milestone!

Corporal Eleana Rodriguez is the first woman to receive this honor from the Exchange Club of Valdosta.

Rodriguez has a number of certifications despite being with VDF just over a year.

She was nominated for this award by her colleagues in the fire department who praise her initiative and ambition!

