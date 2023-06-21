Something Good - First woman awarded Valdosta’s Firefighter of the Year Award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department is celebrating its 2023 fire fighter of the year, who is also setting a milestone!

Corporal Eleana Rodriguez is the first woman to receive this honor from the Exchange Club of Valdosta.

Rodriguez has a number of certifications despite being with VDF just over a year.

She was nominated for this award by her colleagues in the fire department who praise her initiative and ambition!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.