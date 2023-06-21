Two men seriously injured in Tallahassee stabbing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after two men were seriously injured in a stabbing. TPD said Wednesday investigators believe it stemmed from a fight that took a violent turn.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, near the intersection of Jakes & Patterson Street and Hudson Street. The men were taken to a hospital for treatment of “serious but non-life threatening stab wounds.”

No one has been arrested at this point.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.