Two men seriously injured in Tallahassee stabbing

It happened near the intersection of Jakes & Patterson Street and Hudson Street.
Police lights, MGN
Police lights, MGN(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after two men were seriously injured in a stabbing. TPD said Wednesday investigators believe it stemmed from a fight that took a violent turn.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, near the intersection of Jakes & Patterson Street and Hudson Street. The men were taken to a hospital for treatment of “serious but non-life threatening stab wounds.”

No one has been arrested at this point.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support
Florida bans synthetic opioids

Latest News

The first day of summer will be a rainy one.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, June 21
What's Brewing - Downtown Concert Series in Tallahassee
What’s Brewing - Downtown Concert Series in Tallahassee
Something Good - First woman awarded Valdosta's Firefighter of the Year Award
Something Good - First woman awarded Valdosta’s Firefighter of the Year Award
Republicans now pushing for mail-in voting