TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The next Downtown Concert Series in Tallahassee is set for this weekend.

Flip Flop Republic with Bandemic is performing in Cascades Park on Saturday, June 24.

The event is free and runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information visit the TLH Downtown website.

