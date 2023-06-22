Chicago man faces multiple charges in hit-and-run that injured 4 outside ballpark

This booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Condelarious Garcia on...
This booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Condelarious Garcia on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Garcia is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run collision that injured four pedestrians, two critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the Chicago White Sox, Chicago police said Wednesday night, June 21.(Chicago Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A 20-year-old Chicago man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run collision that injured four pedestrians, two critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the Chicago White Sox, Chicago police said Wednesday night.

Condelarious Garcia, 20, faces four felony counts each of failure to report an injury accident and aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm, police said.

He also faces one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license, police said, and citations for failure to reduce speed, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and having an expired registration.

Garcia is due in Central Bond Court on Thursday, police said.

It wasn’t clear whether Garcia has an attorney who might comment on the allegations against him.

The pedestrians were injured just after 6:20 p.m. Tuesday as they headed to the White Sox game against the Texas Rangers, Chicago police and fire officials said.

One of the victims flew over the hood and became lodged in the sunroof before the vehicle was stopped by an ambulance on the nearby Dan Ryan Expressway, officials said. The person clinging to the car and one of the three outside the stadium were critically injured.

The other two pedestrians were in serious condition, officials said.

A statement from the Chicago White Sox offered condolences for the injured pedestrians and expressed gratitude for the police, fire officials and fans who responded to the collision.

“Our hearts go out to the four fans who were injured this evening, their families and friends, as well as the fans who witnessed the incident on their way to a baseball game,” the statement said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support
Florida bans synthetic opioids

Latest News

Tropical Storm Bret is set to batter the Caribbean as a strong tropical storm near hurricane...
Tropical Storm Bret grows stronger as eastern Caribbean islands prepare for heavy flooding
Robert Ihrke III was arrested Wednesday, June 21 and charged with attempted murder and...
Man in reportedly bloodstained clothing arrested, charged with attempted murder, kidnapping
Police lights, MGN
Two men seriously injured in Tallahassee stabbing
More than 50 were arrested as part of Operation Agua Azul, according to JCSO.
JCSO arrests more than 50 in biggest ‘drug bust’ in county history
Two men injured in Tuesday night stabbing