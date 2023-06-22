Fazoli’s returning to Tallahassee

The popular Italian fast-food chain will come to the northeast end of the city
Fazoli's is coming to Tallahassee.
Fazoli's is coming to Tallahassee.(Credit: Fazoli's via MGN)
By WCTV Staff and Chasity Maynard
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new eatery is coming to Tallahassee, and many residents are excited to get a *pizza* what they have to offer.

Fazoli’s, a popular Italian fast-food chain, will be opening a location in the capital city soon, according to entrepreneur Steve Wilkens. Wilkens took to the Tallahassee Foodies Facebook group Thursday to announce the news.

“Ready to take the next step towards those delicious breadsticks!” Wilkens, whose Facebook profile says he is the location’s owner, wrote in a post.

Fazoli's coming to Tallahassee
Fazoli's coming to Tallahassee(Screenshot of Steve Wilkens's Facebook post)
See the full announcement here!

The new restaurant will be on the northeast end of the city in the Academy Sports and Outdoor shopping center, according to Wilkens.

Many residents are excited about the news. The Facebook post has received more than 1,300 reactions and over 280 comments.

