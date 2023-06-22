Fazoli’s returning to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new eatery is coming to Tallahassee, and many residents are excited to get a *pizza* what they have to offer.

Fazoli’s, a popular Italian fast-food chain, will be opening a location in the capital city soon, according to entrepreneur Steve Wilkens. Wilkens took to the Tallahassee Foodies Facebook group Thursday to announce the news.

“Ready to take the next step towards those delicious breadsticks!” Wilkens, whose Facebook profile says he is the location’s owner, wrote in a post.

Fazoli's coming to Tallahassee (Screenshot of Steve Wilkens's Facebook post)

The new restaurant will be on the northeast end of the city in the Academy Sports and Outdoor shopping center, according to Wilkens.

Many residents are excited about the news. The Facebook post has received more than 1,300 reactions and over 280 comments.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.