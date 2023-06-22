Flooding remains a concern with periods of showers and storms ending the work week.

Rob Nucatola
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A cutoff low will force one more day of several rounds of showers and storms. The potential for some strong to severe storms is still possible. The general motion for storms will be to move from the SW to the NE, toward the low-pressure center. This has the potential to induce flooding as storms train over the same area in the form of rainbands. Expect daytime highs in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wet weather is forecast to last through Friday, with conditions starting to improve and dry out for Saturday. Heavy rain and perhaps a few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible on Friday. Saturday, guidance hints at a drier air mass moving in, although rain chances are still at 50%.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

