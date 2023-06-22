JCSO arrests more than 50 in biggest ‘drug bust’ in county history

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After years of investigating, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of more than 50 individuals and seizure of over 35 kilograms of illegal substances in “Operation Agua Azul.”

In a solemn statement, neighboring Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young said the arrests are especially meaningful as the community approaches one year since a string of residents died from overdoses last July.

“This is a grand day,” Young said. “I can’t stress to you all how big this day is.”

The investigation involved a number of agencies, including the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Florida. It started in 2019 and spanned six counties including Jackson, Gadsden, Liberty and Calhoun counties and southern Alabama.

“This joint federal, state, and local cooperative targeted drug trafficking west of Tallahassee, particularly in Jackson County,” a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The arrests are especially needed aid to rural communities, U.S. Attorney Jason Coody said during a press conference Wednesday about the operation.

“It’s the rural communities that have suffered the most in regard to this particular investigation,” the U.S. attorney said. “There are countless families that have suffered because of addiction, and as Sheriff Young mentioned, the overdose deaths that have come from this kind of conduct.”

The investigations so far have amounted to the capture of 35 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, multiple kilograms of cocaine, multiple ounces of fentanyl, more than 60 firearms and over $100,000, according to the press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Officials said they are still calculating the total amount of drugs obtained and are still in the “early stages.”

Arrestees are facing federal and state charges, Coody said. The harm caused by the drug trafficking will be taken into account during sentencing, he said.

“Will do our darndest in terms of being dedicated and diligent to hold people accountable,” Coody said.

Federal investigators partnered with sheriffs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and others for “the better part of 2 years,” according to the U.S. attorney. According to the press release, the federal Northern District of Florida cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys James A. McCain, Jessica S. Etherton, Joseph A. Ravelo, and Eric K. Mountin.

“When you listen to the number of people that we have brought to justice today, I want to say they [partner agencies] deserve a round of applause,” the Gadsden County sheriff said.

Law enforcement gather for a press conference on more than 50 arrests. (Photo/Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

It is unclear how much the investigation cost, but officials said each agency shares responsibility and many involved worked overtime.

“An investigation of this magnitude is expensive,” Jackson County Sheriff Donald Edenfield said.

Resident Agent in Charge Pedro Guzman and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass joined Young, Coody and several local sheriffs during a press conference on the investigations Wednesday.

“Thank you to the men here with me and the other men and women who for the better part of a year and a half to two years have missed birthdays, have missed time away from their family, but have done so because they care about the citizens of their communities,” Coody said.

While officials commended their achievements in this operation, they also emphasized more work is needed to address drug trafficking.

“We sometimes try to figure out on a daily basis how to fight drugs, and we can’t do it alone,” the Gadsden County sheriff said. “We are going to continue this fight. And fentanyl, I can’t say enough about that. We want to make sure that we do everything that we can to clean our streets up.”

For those that need help, sheriffs are standing ready to help with treatment, Coody said. GCSO recently placed Narcan stands around the city to increase accessibility to the life-saving treatment as the community battles an increase in fentanyl-related overdoses.

To see a comprehensive list of those arrested, click here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.