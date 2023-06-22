LCSO reports drive-by shooting in southwest Tallahassee neighborhood, no suspects identified

No one was injured in the shooting near the Tallahassee International Airport
LCSO is investigating a drive-by shooting near the Tallahassee International Airport.
LCSO is investigating a drive-by shooting near the Tallahassee International Airport.(Photo/Google Maps, Graphic/MGN)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect fired shots at a home in southwest Tallahassee on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said shots were fired at 4:49 pm. at the 4300 Blk Windy Pine Ct as someone drove by a home in the residential area near the Tallahassee International Airport. A bullet struck a window of the home, according to LCSO, but no injuries were reported and no suspects were identified.

Law enforcement is investigating the incident.

