LCSO reports drive-by shooting in southwest Tallahassee neighborhood, no suspects identified

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect fired shots at a home in southwest Tallahassee on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said shots were fired at 4:49 pm. at the 4300 Blk Windy Pine Ct as someone drove by a home in the residential area near the Tallahassee International Airport. A bullet struck a window of the home, according to LCSO, but no injuries were reported and no suspects were identified.

Law enforcement is investigating the incident.

