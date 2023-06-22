Lowndes County Superintendent resigns amid gas use controversy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lowndes County’s Superintendent is stepping down following a several month’s long controversy surrounding his use of the district’s fuel depot.

According to a release from a Lowndes County School’s spokesperson, the Lowndes Board of Education accepted Dr. Shawn Haralson’s resignation, effective July 31.

His last day in the central office will be this Friday, June 23.

The release did not detail why Dr. Haralson resigned but did go on to say upon advice from legal counsel, no further comment would be made on this personnel matter.

Dr. Harralson’s employment has been scrutinized by some members of the community because of the gas controversy. Earlier this week, several residents attended a board meeting and spoke out regarding the handling of the case.

Dr. Haralson was captured on video filling up his vehicle at the fuel depot on Christmas Day.

Lowndes County Schools did hire outside counsel to investigate, but say it was deemed Haralson didn’t do anything wrong and they still supported him as Superintendent.

Haralson had agreed to pay the district back $2,800 to quell any concerns.

Sandra Wilcher has been named Interim Superintendent.

WCTV will update this story as we learn more.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.