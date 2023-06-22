Man in reportedly bloodstained clothing arrested, charged with attempted murder, kidnapping

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man in reportedly bloodstained clothing was arrested early Wednesday for attempted murder and kidnapping.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Robert Ihrke III at nearly 1 a.m. after finding him at a home with a woman who had been stabbed multiple times and had multiple cuts. She was transported to a hospital for treatment to her wounds, which LCSO described as non-life-threatening.

“When deputies arrived, they located an adult male, identified as 37-year-old Robert Ihrke III, covered in what appeared to be bloodstains on his clothing,” a press release from LCSO said.

In his mugshot, Ihrke appears to have multiple bloody cuts and a large bruise on his face.

Deputies responded to the home on the 19000 block of Bloxham Cutoff in reference to a stabbing, according to the press releasee. The incident occurred in a rural area off Blountstown Highway west of Tallahassee.

Ihrke was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on charges of Attempted Murder and Kidnapping. The official charges are “Domestic Violence/Homicide-Willful Kill Murder Premeditated” and “Domestic Violence/Kidnapping to Facilitate Felony.”

Ihrke’s first appearance is set for Thursday at 8:30 a.m., according to the Leon County Clerk of Courts.

