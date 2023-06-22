Save-A-Lot on South Monroe Street ‘closed permanently’

Multiple shoppers were caught off guard by a sign in the door notifying customers of the closure
The Save A Lot on South Monroe Street has closed permanently.
The Save A Lot on South Monroe Street has closed permanently.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - During what would have been a busy afternoon for most grocery stores, the Save-A-Lot located on South Monroe Street in Tallahassee was unexpectedly quiet.

WCTV was on site as shopper after shopper showed up, and was faced with a locked door and handwritten sign from store management.

“Sorry for the inconvenience, we’re closed permanently,” the sign reads.

Inside, employees were seen moving products as operations at the location wind down.

In a statement, a communications contact for the company confirmed the lease was not renewed, and the operator “made the difficult decision to close the store.”

The closure comes just a few months after a CVS located on South Monroe Street also shuttered. The decision left the next closest location on Apalachee Parkway, several miles away.

Ahead of the closure, Bond Community Health announced it would expand pharmacy services to help fill the void for people who couldn’t afford a longer trip to access their important medications.

There’s no word yet on what may be going in the store’s place, but a handwritten message right below the closed sign reads “New store coming. Cost + in about a month.”

WCTV is working to learn more information.

