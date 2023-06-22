Scattered storms across our area remain likely through overnight Thursday into Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The upper-level low-pressure system that sits to our north continues to fire up convection across our area. Scattered showers and storms will persist through the overnight hours with more of the same expected on Friday. High temperatures on Friday will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Less rain coverage than the past few days is expected this weekend. A few showers and thunderstorms will develop, mainly in the afternoon thanks to the sea breeze.

By the middle of next week, an upper-level high-pressure system will move into our area, decreasing rain coverage and increasing our temperatures to above normal.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

