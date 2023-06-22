Something Good - New jaguar cub at Jax zoo bonding with first-time mom

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This is one you can be a part of!

This little guy was just born over at the Jacksonville Zoo. He’s the first jaguar born there in nearly a decade!

The jaguar cub is still bonding with his mom so they are not out to visit yet, but you can soak up all this cuteness on a video stream of their den.

The zoo is inviting the public to name the cub!

You have until June 28 to make a $5 donation and submit your suggestion. Then, the zoo will host a social media vote to pick the winner.

The hometown Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation is matching donations up to $10,000 to help pay for the cub’s food and medical care!

