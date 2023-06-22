Tropical Depression Four develops behind Bret

Satellite image of tropical depression fou
Satellite image of tropical depression fou(WCTV)
By Austin Lowe and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Hurricane Center has released the first advisory for Tropical Depression Four. Like Bret, Four has also developed in the area known as the main development region (MDR). Tropical waves often develop in the MDR off the African coast, most commonly in August and September.

Storms in June are developing in the main development region, which is not typically active...
Storms in June are developing in the main development region, which is not typically active until the peak of hurricane season(WCTV)

Four is about 1,400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving west at 12 mph. Despite Bret moving through the Atlantic ahead of Four, sea surface temperatures remain above average for June standards. Wind shear will be the battle for the newly formed Tropical Depression.

With current winds of 35 mph, Tropical Depression Four is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm by Friday. You can track the changes on our Hurricane Headquarters page.

Tropical depression four is expected to become Cindy
Tropical depression four is expected to become Cindy(WCTV)

