Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two men were found dead in the parking lot at the McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The Tallahassee Police Department said in a Tweet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. that the men died after a shooting just before 5 p.m. at the fast-food chain at 2026 W. Pensacola Street.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a double homicide investigation following a shooting that occurred just before 5 p.m. at McDonald’s, located at 2026 W. Pensacola Street. pic.twitter.com/ffilHxXQOe — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) June 22, 2023

McDonald’s confirmed to WCTV that no employees were involved in the shooting.

Tallahassee Police squad cars and forensics are on the scene.

TPD provided no information on suspects but said in the tweet that the investigation is ongoing. WCTV’s Cody Butler has been on the scene since about 6 p.m. and we are working to learn more.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

