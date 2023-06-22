Wakulla County Animal Shelter maintains “no-kill” status

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Animal Shelter announced Wednesday morning that they have been designated as a “no-kill” community for the third year. The designation is awarded by the non-profit Best Friends Animal Society to shelters across the country in an effort to make the United States completely no-kill by 2025. The shelter earned this designation because of its 90% or higher adoption rate.

“This accomplishment reflects the dedicated efforts of our community, animal welfare organizations, volunteers, and citizens who have all contributed to this remarkable achievement,” said Director of Animal Services Bonnie Staubitz, “Through a collaborative approach and shared commitment, we have transformed our shelters into safe havens for animals, ensuring they receive the care, love, and support they deserve.”

So far in 2023, the shelter has adopted 458 pets with another 40 animals waiting to be adopted. Those animals include 16 dogs, 20 cats, and four Koi fish.

“Wakulla County Animal Services Department’s mission is to better the lives of as many animals as we can in Wakulla County, and achieving the status of a no-kill shelter means that we are making a positive impact on our community and bettering the lives of animals in our care,” said Public Information Officer Kinsey Miller.

WCTV previously reported in March 2023 on a “code red” crisis at the shelter. At that point, the shelter was at or near capacity and animals were at risk of being put down. Through the relentless effort by WCTV’s Madison Glaser and the community, all animals at risk were quickly adopted and their lives were saved.

Best Friends Animal Society has a complete breakdown of all local animal shelters across Florida and Georgia on their website. As of June 22, both states are categorized as “High Priority” by the non-profit indicating there is still a higher rate of animals being put down while in the care of shelters. The state of Florida has a total save rate of 85.4% with 86 of 135 shelters earning the designation of no-kill. The state of Georgia has an even lower save rate of 82.4% with 68 of 148 shelters earning no-kill status.

Currently, California and Texas are the only two “top priority” states with save rates at or below 80%. It should be noted that both states have a larger gap in data being reported.

Delaware, New Hampshire, and Vermont are the only three states that have earned no-kill status.

