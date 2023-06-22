What’s Brewing - 12th Annual Paul Hoover Memorial Run at Wakulla Springs Park

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 12th Annual Paul Hoover Memorial 5K and Fun Run is taking place Saturday, June 24 at Wakulla Springs Park.

The event is hosted by the Wakulla County High School Boys and Girls Cross Country team and in honor of their former Coach Paul Hoover.

Registration for the race is available online and is open through Eventbrite until Friday.

