Abortion access in Florida restricted in year after Dobbs decision

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Saturday marks one year since the U.S. Supreme Court Court issued its Dobbs decision eliminating the federal right to abortion care and returning abortion decisions to the states. The choice overturned Roe vs. Wade half a century after the landmark decision.

In the year since the reversal, many states have reacted by passing laws or constitutional amendments either protecting or restricting abortion access. This spring, Florida took another step toward restricting access when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Heartbeat Protection Act, which bans abortions in Florida after six weeks.

“This is reflective of the will of the people of Florida. We believe it’s constitutional, it’s very sound, the exceptions are in the bill,” Florida Right to Life president Lynda Bell said.

Bell was standing beside DeSantis as he signed the near-total abortion ban in April.

For her, this law is about love.

“It basically shows the public we care about women, we care about the babies,” Bell said. “We’ve always known that. We’ve always cared, but it shows that love.”

The Heartbeat Protection Act will not take effect until the Florida Supreme Court makes a decision on a 15-week ban that’s being challenged.

Trenece Robertson had an abortion in 2019. She doesn’t think that ban is appropriate.

“It already is difficult as it is at 15 weeks. For it to be at six weeks is even more cruel because some don’t find out they’re pregnant until they’re at six weeks.”

Many pro-choice advocates said they are worried about what will happen to the women seeking abortion care in Florida if a six-week ban takes effect.

“People are going to always need this care. What we have seen is an influx of those patients from Texas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi. And those are the people that can afford to travel,” Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates executive director Laura Goodhue said.

Goodhue is part of a group leading a ballot initiative that would put a right to an abortion in the state constitution.

Robertson said enshrining that right would help women because for her, having an abortion is a personal decision.

“It’s no one’s business. It’s between me, my doctor and God,” Robertson said.

To get the abortion question before voters in the November 2024 election, supporters need to collect nearly 90,000 valid signatures.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration data shows there were more than 82,192 abortions across the state last year.

More than 6,708 of those were for women who live outside of Florida.

Florida abortion data can be found here.

