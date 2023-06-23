Carjackers arrested after shooting, killing victim trying to escape, police say

Detectives identified one of the suspects involved as 20-year-old Daniel Robinson.
Detectives identified one of the suspects involved as 20-year-old Daniel Robinson.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Tennessee man has died days after being shot in an attempted carjacking.

Memphis police said the situation started when two men armed with guns and wearing ski masks crashed a stolen car last weekend.

The men then approached a vehicle with two people inside and attempted to carjack them.

As the driver attempted to drive away, one of the men fired a gun, striking the driver.

Officers said the suspects then ran away and ended up stealing another vehicle nearby before leaving the area.

According to police, the injured driver was transported to the hospital that day in critical condition but died on Friday.

Detectives identified the suspects as 20-year-old Daniel Robinson and 17-year-old Tayshun Wooten.

Memphis police said they were able to track the suspects down and take them into custody.

Robinson and Wooten are facing charges that include carjacking and first-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
Florida bans synthetic opioids
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail

Latest News

Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
TPD makes arrest after Thursday fatal shooting at McDonald's on West Pensacola Street.
TPD claims 16-year-old shot ‘in fear for his life’ in fatal Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting
A memorial for Noah Cramer at the site of the crash.
Tallahassee man sentenced to prison for deadly ATV crash
Tallahassee Southside Save-A-Lot closes
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Wagner leader Prigozhin says his forces have entered Russian city of Rostov facing no resistance