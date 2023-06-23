Relief from all the rain is on the horizon as we head into the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A flood watch remains in effect for our area until 8pm Friday. Today will feature partly sunny skies with scattered showers and storms likely. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Some slightly drier air is expected to arrive this weekend. This will bring our rain chances down a bit compared to this past week. There will still be the chance for a few showers and storms throughout the weekend, with Sunday looking like the drier of the two days.

The pattern is going to shift next week. We go from cool temperatures and high rain chances to hot temperatures and lower rain chances. High temperatures between Sunday – Thursday are expected to reach the low to mid 90s, with the middle of the work week next week being the warmest stretch.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

