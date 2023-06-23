Relief from all the rain is on the horizon as we head into the weekend

Meteorologist Josh Green
Meteorologist Josh Green has your Friday and weekend forecast.
By Josh Green
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A flood watch remains in effect for our area until 8pm Friday. Today will feature partly sunny skies with scattered showers and storms likely. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Some slightly drier air is expected to arrive this weekend. This will bring our rain chances down a bit compared to this past week. There will still be the chance for a few showers and storms throughout the weekend, with Sunday looking like the drier of the two days.

The pattern is going to shift next week. We go from cool temperatures and high rain chances to hot temperatures and lower rain chances. High temperatures between Sunday – Thursday are expected to reach the low to mid 90s, with the middle of the work week next week being the warmest stretch.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
Florida bans synthetic opioids
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail

Latest News

Meteorologist Josh Green has your Friday and weekend forecast.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Friday, June 23
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall talks tropics and clues us in on the rain chances over the next...
Scattered storms across our area remain likely through overnight Thursday into Friday
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall talks tropics and clues us in on the rain chances over the next...
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, June 22
Satellite image of tropical depression fou
Tropical Depression Four develops behind Bret