Residents in Steinhatchee prepare for potential flooding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Flooding dangers along the coast included the Steinhatchee River, where water levels are rising.

Neighborhoods are now taking precautions and preparing for the days ahead. Residents in Steinhatchee are on high alert as signs of potential flooding move into the area.

People in Cooey Island noted just how quickly the water was moving and how full the river was getting. In some areas, it was already hitting the roadway.

WCTV’S Madison Glaser took a look at it herself and found that water surpassed her feet in some areas.

Larry Taylor has lived in Cooey Island for 35 years and said that his home flooded just two years ago and he lost everything inside. As the water inches closer and closer, Taylor said they’re gathering all the essentials.

“When the water starts to rise, we get a little anxious sometimes, but we get prepared, and that’s what we’re doing now,” Taylor said. “Just getting everything put up and prepared and all of our things we need to take with us ready to go so we can just jump in the truck and go.”

He said they’ll be monitoring the water levels over the next few days and will roll out when necessary.

The National Weather Service reported that these water levels in the Steinhatchee River were nearly 9 feet high, just shy of the flood stage.

The last time we had a significant flood event was around 2 years ago about this time of year and the river actually crested around 25 feet,” said Division of Emergency Management Director John Louk. “Any ground-level items, RV’s, campers, that sort of thing. They need to take action.

The warning extends to all residents along the Steinhatchee River, but the major area of focus is Ancient Oaks, River Road and Cooey Island.

The National Weather Service expected the water to rise at least another 3 feet and the Division of Emergency Management is encouraging anyone on a ground level, trailer or camper to take action now.

