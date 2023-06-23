Something Good - Couple celebrates 50 years of marriage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This one is sweet and simple but definitely something good!

This is Donald and Marlene Bishop celebrating being married for 50 years!

Marlene herself sent this one in for us to celebrate. Their anniversary is today, June 22.

Happy anniversary, and congrats!

Hopefully, they will share some of their secrets for reaching such a major milestone!

