Something Good - Couple celebrates 50 years of marriage

Something Good - Couple celebrates 50 years of marriage
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This one is sweet and simple but definitely something good!

This is Donald and Marlene Bishop celebrating being married for 50 years!

Marlene herself sent this one in for us to celebrate. Their anniversary is today, June 22.

Happy anniversary, and congrats!

Hopefully, they will share some of their secrets for reaching such a major milestone!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
12-year-old Tobey Wells was reported missing overnight. His body was found Saturday morning,...
Family of 12-year-old Tobey Wells thanks community for overwhelming support
Florida bans synthetic opioids

Latest News

TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
Florida LGBTQ+ community calls transgender care ruling a win
New ruling allows Medicaid coverage for gender dysphoria treatments
Something Good - Couple celebrates 50 years of marriage
Something Good - Couple celebrates 50 years of marriage