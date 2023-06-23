Tallahassee man sentenced to prison for deadly ATV crash

Deon Webster was accused in a 2021 deadly ATV versus scooter crash that killed a TCC student
A memorial for Noah Cramer at the site of the crash.
A memorial for Noah Cramer at the site of the crash.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man was sentenced to 15 years in prison this week for a deadly 2021 crash that killed Tallahassee Community College student Noah Cramer.

Court records show 29-year-old Deon Webster was found guilty of vehicular homicide and driving without a license during his trial in April. Webster was sentenced earlier this week to 15 years in prison followed by five years on probation. The judge also ordered Webster to do 120 hours of community service in a trauma unit upon his release.

“It’s not going to bring Noah back,” his father Bob Cramer said of the just-imposed sentence. “No amount of time that Deon Webster serves is ever going to be enough.”

Noah Cramer was killed in a scooter versus ATV crash in 2021.
Noah Cramer was killed in a scooter versus ATV crash in 2021.(Courtesy Bob Cramer)

The crash happened on May 15, 2021, near the corner of High Road and Green Tree Lane.

Witnesses told police a group of people on ATV’s was speeding down High Road when one of the ATV’s popped a wheelie, lost control and crashed into a scooter coming the other way.

Webster was driving the ATV, Cramer was driving the scooter and both men were thrown from their vehicles, arrest papers say. Cramer suffered massive head injuries and died the next day.

“I was holding him when he took his first breath, and I was there when he took his last,” Cramer’s father said. “It should have never happened. My son should still be here.”

Noah Cramer was killed in a scooter versus ATV crash in 2021.
Noah Cramer was killed in a scooter versus ATV crash in 2021.(Courtesy Bob Cramer)

Cramer says his son was on his way to work at Hooters when the crash happened.

“Not only did he kill my son, he’s lucky he made it,” Cramer said. Webster suffered a broken femur, fractured vertebrae and a collapsed lung, court papers say.

Cramer is urging people to think twice before driving ATVs on public roadways. He points to warning stickers on off-road vehicles and laws making it illegal in most places.

“It’s clearly stated and it still continues to happen,” Cramer said. “There’s so much these families go through. My son is a case number in Leon County, but let’s look at the bigger picture. These off-road vehicles are an issue on city streets nationwide, you see so many videos of people weaving in and out of traffic and doing stunts.”

Deon Webster was found guilty of vehicular homicide and driving without a license
Deon Webster was found guilty of vehicular homicide and driving without a license(Leon County Clerk of Courts)

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website says under Florida law:

“... all-terrain vehicles (ATV) may only be operated on unpaved roadways where the posted speed limit is less than 35 MPH and only during daylight hours. However, a county may choose to be exempt from this. Or alternatively, a county may designate certain unpaved roadways where an ATV may be operated during the daytime as long as each such designated roadway has a posted speed limit of fewer than 35 miles per hour and is appropriately marked to indicate permissible ATV use.”

“Think twice about yourself, your family, other families,” Cramer said. “I can’t tell you what it was like to get that call on May 15th.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
Florida bans synthetic opioids
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail

Latest News

TPD makes arrest after Thursday fatal shooting at McDonald's on West Pensacola Street.
TPD claims 16-year-old shot ‘in fear for his life’ in fatal Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting
Meteorologist Josh Green has your Friday and weekend forecast.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Friday, June 23
What's Brewing - Tallahassee Mega Pet Adoption
What’s Brewing - Tallahassee Mega Pet Adoption Event
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street