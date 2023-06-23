UPDATE: Juvenile charged in ‘stand your ground’ case after two shot and killed at Tallahassee McDonald’s

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A day after a double shooting sent customers scrambling at a McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street and killed two men, the Tallahassee Police Department said a juvenile has been charged.

In a release posted to social media, TPD said an argument broke out on the basketball courts adjacent to the Palmer Munroe Teen Center. Police said the argument carried on to the McDonald’s parking lot.

According to TPD, a man they identify at Trenton Tompkins pulled out a gun and shot an unidentified man who died at the scene. Police said Tompkins reportedly then turned toward a teen, and the teen shot him in alleged self-defense before running from the scene.

The teen was later detained by officers, and TPD said after consulting with the State Attorney’s office, the case is now considered a ‘stand your ground’ case. The teen has been charged with possession of a firearm by a delinquent and tampering with physical evidence.

Tallahassee Police are not releasing the name of the second man who was killed citing Marsy’s Law.

A makeshift memorial is now up at the scene of the shooting. Several heart-shaped balloons with handwritten messages on them are now wrapped around a railing just behind the restaurant.

Balloons appear to create a makeshift memorial outside the McDonald's where two men died Thursday. (Madison Glaser/WCTV)

