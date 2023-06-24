1 killed in early morning Valdosta homicide

EMS rendered aid to the 21-year-old victim, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is currently investigating a homicide that happened in the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road on Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:09 a.m., VPD officers responded to numerous 911 calls about a shooting incident. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

EMS responded to render aid to the victim. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

VPD detectives and Crime Scene Personnel are actively processing evidence and conducting the investigations. At this time, detectives have determined this was an isolated incident.

It appears the victim and offenders know each other.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact VPD Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145, the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091 or online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.

