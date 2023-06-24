Collapsed sewer main leads to contaminated water entering One-Mile Branch Creek

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A sanitary sewer main collapse caused contaminated water to enter One-Mile Branch Creek in Valdosta.

On Wednesday, the City of Valdosta Utilities Department received a call about murky water coming from a storm drain into One-Mile Branch Creek.

After an intensive investigation and video inspections, the Utilities Department was able to locate a collapse in an eight-inch sanitary sewer main.

The proximity between the collapse and an underground storm sewer main led to sewer water infiltrating the storm pipe and a diluted undetermined amount discharged from this storm pipe into the creek.

On Saturday, a local contractor was hired to plug the storm drain and reroute the discharge to a nearby sanitary sewer system until repairs are complete.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has been notified and signs were posted nearby at One-Mile Branch Creek to alert citizens to avoid the creek until further notice.

“Sewer system rehabilitation and preventing sewer spills has been, and will continue to be, the city’s top priority through the ongoing Collection System Maintenance Program, which includes Manhole Rehab, the Smoke Testing Program, Sewer Main Lining and Sewer Main Replacement,” the city said in a statement.

The Utilities Department has an ongoing River Sampling Program that tests waters at different locations down the Withlacoochee River and continues to install generators at the lift stations to ensure uninterrupted operation during power failures.

In 2020, the department initiated the “Creek Crossing” and “Cap the Cleanout” programs to help locate infiltrated and inflow in the collection system, as well.

“These programs are designed to specifically check each manhole and/or sewer line on or near water to verify proper operation and to ensure each house has their cleanout cap installed, and the cleanout is in working order,” the city said.

For more information, contact Utilities Director Brad Eyre at (229) 259-3592 or beyre@valdostacity.com.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.