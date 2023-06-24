Drying out a bit and heating up this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Time to dry out and warm up. Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies with the chance for only a few showers and storms. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Only an isolated shower or two during the day seems likely. A convective system may move in from our north later in the day and bring some late afternoon/evening storms, but that will be very hit or miss.

Monday and Tuesday will be the best chances for rain next week. Scattered showers and storms are possible both days, but still not a washout. Rain chances sit at 40% and 50%, respectively. Only isolated showers seem likely for the latter half of the work week.

High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 90s for the first half of the week, heating up into the mid to upper 90s for the latter half. Remember to stay hydrated when participating in any outdoors activities. The heat index (feel-like temps) will be in the triple digits.

Tropical Storm Bret is expected to fizzle out in the Southern Caribbean this weekend, and Tropical Storm Cindy will stay out in the Atlantic, not affecting our weather.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

