Drying out a bit and heating up this weekend

Meteorologist Josh Green has the details on a slightly drier weekend and checks in on the tropics.
By Josh Green
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Time to dry out and warm up. Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies with the chance for only a few showers and storms. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Only an isolated shower or two during the day seems likely. A convective system may move in from our north later in the day and bring some late afternoon/evening storms, but that will be very hit or miss.

Monday and Tuesday will be the best chances for rain next week. Scattered showers and storms are possible both days, but still not a washout. Rain chances sit at 40% and 50%, respectively. Only isolated showers seem likely for the latter half of the work week.

High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 90s for the first half of the week, heating up into the mid to upper 90s for the latter half. Remember to stay hydrated when participating in any outdoors activities. The heat index (feel-like temps) will be in the triple digits.

Tropical Storm Bret is expected to fizzle out in the Southern Caribbean this weekend, and Tropical Storm Cindy will stay out in the Atlantic, not affecting our weather.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
Florida bans synthetic opioids

Latest News

Meteorologist Josh Green has the details on a slightly drier weekend and checks in on the...
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Saturday, June 24
Meteorologist Josh Green has your Friday and weekend forecast.
Relief from all the rain is on the horizon as we head into the weekend
Meteorologist Josh Green has your Friday and weekend forecast.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Friday, June 23
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall talks tropics and clues us in on the rain chances over the next...
Scattered storms across our area remain likely through overnight Thursday into Friday