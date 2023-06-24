Something Good - Students get free take-home books thanks to large donation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tonight, we’re sharing thanks from Ms. Shunder Smith, an academic coach at Moulton-Branch Elementary School!

She received over 600 books from the Toys for Tots literacy program.

Smith and another coordinator put together a book giveaway for pre-k through fifth-grade students in May.

But with this generous donation, they had enough to host another giveaway this month for their students this summer.

