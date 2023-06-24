Something Good - Students get free take-home books thanks to large donation

Something Good - Students get free take-home books thanks to large donation
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tonight, we’re sharing thanks from Ms. Shunder Smith, an academic coach at Moulton-Branch Elementary School!

She received over 600 books from the Toys for Tots literacy program.

Smith and another coordinator put together a book giveaway for pre-k through fifth-grade students in May.

But with this generous donation, they had enough to host another giveaway this month for their students this summer.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
Florida bans synthetic opioids
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail

Latest News

Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
TPD makes arrest after Thursday fatal shooting at McDonald's on West Pensacola Street.
TPD claims 16-year-old shot ‘in fear for his life’ in fatal Tallahassee McDonald’s shooting
A memorial for Noah Cramer at the site of the crash.
Tallahassee man sentenced to prison for deadly ATV crash
Something Good - Students get free take-home books thanks to large donation
Something Good - Students get free take-home books thanks to large donation