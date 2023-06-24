Sunny and hot to finish your weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The hot and sunny weather will continue into your Sunday. Highs in the mid 90s and sunny skies. A small rain/storm chance for western counties (tri-state) tomorrow evening as a complex of storms narrowly misses the area. It will be something to watch tomorrow. That chance of rain will NOT be a concern for most of the area.

The really hot stuff is coming for the Big Bend and South Georgia. High temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 90s for much of the week, with most of your day dry with sunshine. Afternoon pop-up storms will be possible every day this week, with the highest chance of rain being Monday - Wednesday. These storm chances will not be all day rains. I can’t rule out a few stronger storms each afternoon.

Boating and beach conditions will be good over the next few days, you may need to exercise caution with the afternoon storm chances.

Tropics: The tropics did heat up last week with two named storms in an area that typically does not see much development until the heart of hurricane season. Luckily neither will bring any nasty weather to our area. Outside of Cindy and Bret, activity should pause for a few days.

