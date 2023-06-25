Identical twin employees at Phoebe Sumter have guests seeing double

Not everyone gets to say they are a twin but the Battle twins are doubling down to greet everyone with a smile.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two identical twins do a lot of things together, including working together at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center’s guest relations department.

“I like working here because we set the tone, we are the first ones being seen when you first come in the door. We are always smiling both of us smile all day, so I feel like it’s nice for someone to come in and see a smiley face or a happy person when you are first getting in here and get greeted at the door,” Charleshia Battle, guest relations at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, said.

Charneshia, the early bird twin, likes to use her personality to brighten others’ day.

“One man actually came in and said ‘Why are you so happy this morning’ and I was like ‘It’s morning you are supposed to be up and happy.’ And he said ‘Not me I’m having surgery; ‘well, I hope everything goes with your surgery. I’ll see you when you come back.’ He did come back through, and he was like ‘everything went well’ and I said ‘I knew it would,” Charneshia said.

The Battle twins have never been separated before, and this just adds to the uniqueness of being a twin, as some would call a best friend.

“I like knowing that she is here I’m not alone by myself down there I can always call her for help. Like I said I just started and if anything, goes wrong ‘Hey Neisha, what am I supposed to say or what am I supposed to do.’ Even though I’m getting trained she has been here longer so it’s nice to have someone to talk to,” Charleshia said.

The #Phoebeway is something all employees must complete to start offering service to everyone. The twins are just one example of how they cater to everyone.

“The best thing I can say about both of them is that you can’t tell the difference. They are identical twins but identical in a way that is very good in terms of they exude customer service, and they are very nice young ladies. They want to have a career in healthcare, so not only do we want them at the hostess desk, but we also want them to have a long career here at Phoebe health system,” Marcus Johnson, director of Phoebe Sumter Patient Experience & Community Relations said.

It’s rare to see twins in general but how often do you see them working together in the same place? If you would like to apply to be a part of the team, click here.

