Mostly sunny skies for Sunday as we begin a stretch of very warm weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Isolated showers/storms are possible tonight, mainly to our west.

A few afternoon/evening showers and storms are possible Monday through Wednesday, but not everyone sees the rain every day. The big story will be the heat.

Monday will be the ‘coolest’ day with highs in the low to mid 90s. Mid 90s from there on out, with Thursday and Friday getting close to triple digits. Humidity will make these temperatures feel about 10 degrees warmer than what they actually are. Remember to stay hydrated when outdoors.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

