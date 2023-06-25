Nearing triple-digits much of next week

Meteorologist Austin Lowe
Temperatures rise to near 100 by the end of your week
By Austin Lowe
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a wonderful weekend, heat continues to build in across the area. Storm chances will also be on the increase. This evening, mostly sunny skies this evening with temperatures in the 90s. Tonight is looking partly cloudy with a chance for a few storms to clip our western counties. Low in the mid-70s.

Monday through Wednesday temperatures will reach mid-90s, the humidity making it feel like triple digits. Afternoon storms for a few spots, otherwise partly sunny. A few stronger storms are possible.

Thursday will be tough to beat the record of 104, but the air temperature will be getting close to the 100-degree mark. Mostly sunny and hot.

Friday - Sunday temperatures remain near 100, each of these days we could be looking at possible record-breaking numbers. The forecast is near 100 each day, with record numbers just above 100. Whether we break numbers or not, it is still hot with humidity levels making it that much more brutal. A good week to remind folks to look in the back of their cars. Afternoon storm chance each day, hoping to get a soaker to cool us down. Any rain would drop the chances of breaking the records.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
Florida bans synthetic opioids

Latest News

Temperatures climbing to nearly 100 by the end of the week.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 25
Meteorologist Josh Green has your Sunday forecast and highlights the work week ahead.
Mostly sunny skies for Sunday as we begin a stretch of very warm weather
Meteorologist Josh Green has your Sunday forecast and highlights the work week ahead.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 25
Meteorologist Austin Lowe is breaking down a sunny and hot to finish your weekend and more heat...
Sunny and hot to finish your weekend