Nearing triple-digits much of next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a wonderful weekend, heat continues to build in across the area. Storm chances will also be on the increase. This evening, mostly sunny skies this evening with temperatures in the 90s. Tonight is looking partly cloudy with a chance for a few storms to clip our western counties. Low in the mid-70s.

Monday through Wednesday temperatures will reach mid-90s, the humidity making it feel like triple digits. Afternoon storms for a few spots, otherwise partly sunny. A few stronger storms are possible.

Thursday will be tough to beat the record of 104, but the air temperature will be getting close to the 100-degree mark. Mostly sunny and hot.

Friday - Sunday temperatures remain near 100, each of these days we could be looking at possible record-breaking numbers. The forecast is near 100 each day, with record numbers just above 100. Whether we break numbers or not, it is still hot with humidity levels making it that much more brutal. A good week to remind folks to look in the back of their cars. Afternoon storm chance each day, hoping to get a soaker to cool us down. Any rain would drop the chances of breaking the records.

