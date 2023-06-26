2 charged after allegedly hitting victims in the head, stealing in Valdosta

A police K9 was also used during the investigation.
A police K9 was also used during the investigation.(Source: Pixabay)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men have been charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery after reportedly striking two people in the head and robbing one of them, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

The investigation began on Friday morning just before 1 a.m. after a woman reported she was hit in the head with a gun and robbed outside a store on the 900 block of Baytree Road, per a release.

While officers were speaking to the first victim, they say they then received a call from a man saying he had also been hit in the head with a gun.

After both victims described the suspects and their vehicle, police made a traffic stop and arrested Talonnie Rae-Quan Rogers, 22, and Shomar Devonte Gholston, 26.

VPD says a police K9 found a handgun on the ground during a foot chase to arrest Gholston.

Both Gholston and Rogers were taken to the Lowndes County Jail on charges of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault-felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call Valdosta police at (229) 293-3101.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street

Latest News

A federal judge issued a temporary injunction on a Florida law banning children from "lewd...
Florida’s controversial “Protection of Children” Act on hold
Police are looking for Jaquan Walton, 19, in connection to the shooting death. He is wanted on...
Man sought on murder charge in Valdosta homicide
Citrus trees cut down at Florida Georgia Citrus after winter freeze.
Florida citrus farmers struggling after cold winter
Mike is tracking the heat! Feeling like triple digits much of this week
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Monday, June 26