4-year-old girl drowns in lodge pool during family gathering, police say

West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge Saturday, June 24 after a 4-year-old...
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge Saturday, June 24 after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in the lodge pool.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - West Virginia officials said a 4-year-old girl drowned in a pool at a lodge on Saturday.

The West Virginia State Police said SkyLynn Brewer died during a family gathering at Chief Logan Lodge in Logan.

Troopers said SkyLynn was not wearing a flotation device at the time of the drowning.

First responders said it was too late to save the child by the time they arrived.

Police said the girl was found unresponsive and unconscious in the water.

Attempts to resuscitate SkyLynn were made, and she was taken to the hospital where efforts were continued but none were successful.

An autopsy will be conducted in Charleston to determine the child’s exact cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street

Latest News

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP...
Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost power of Black voters
A menorah is tested outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in preparation for a celebration service...
Trying to save his life, lawyers for Pittsburgh synagogue gunman argue he is mentally ill
According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, while 7% of the general population can...
How Georgia VA is helping homeless veterans get help
FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison, victim says ‘devil awaits’ defendant