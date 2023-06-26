After cold winter, Sunshine State on pace for lowest citrus output since the Great Depression

Low temperatures, severe weather and disease dealt big blows to crops
The sunshine state is on pace for its lowest citrus output since the Great Depression.
By Logan Schiciano
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A recent pattern of wet weather is just the latest setback for growers in the sunshine state.

Florida’s citrus industry was hit particularly hard by a combination of cold last December, severe weather and disease. A new report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture projects that Florida will produce just 18 million boxes of citrus this season, the state’s lowest total since the Great Depression.

In Jefferson County, the manager of Florida Georgia Citrus Dale Aldridge said his farm will produce just 25% of what they do in a typical year.

Aldridge said he had to cut back all of his navel orange trees because there were so many dead limbs from last winter’s freeze.

The decrease in production has forced Aldridge to squeeze every last drop out of his crops.

“We juice them. We make jellies with our crops. We try to always have a value-added product on top of just selling whole citrus,” he said.

Local grocery stores are also having to get creative.

“We’ve had to go a little bit further afield, but we always try to buy as local as possible,” said Troy Bond, CEO of Community Co-Op Supermarket in Tallahassee.

With prices on the rise and another harvest right around the corner, Aldridge said the best thing to do is look forward.

“You got to keep farming through it. If we can have a mild winter this year, I think we’re gonna have a record crop next year,” he said.

Earlier this month, the U.S. House approved block grants for struggling citrus farmers as part of a larger bill sponsored by Florida Congressman Scott Franklin.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street

Latest News

A federal judge issued a temporary injunction on a Florida law banning children from "lewd...
Florida’s controversial “Protection of Children” Act on hold
Judge temporarily blocks Florida bill impacting drag performances
Police are looking for Jaquan Walton, 19, in connection to the shooting death. He is wanted on...
Man sought on murder charge in Valdosta homicide
A police K9 was also used during the investigation.
2 charged after allegedly hitting victims in the head, stealing in Valdosta