After cold winter, Sunshine State on pace for lowest citrus output since the Great Depression

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A recent pattern of wet weather is just the latest setback for growers in the sunshine state.

Florida’s citrus industry was hit particularly hard by a combination of cold last December, severe weather and disease. A new report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture projects that Florida will produce just 18 million boxes of citrus this season, the state’s lowest total since the Great Depression.

In Jefferson County, the manager of Florida Georgia Citrus Dale Aldridge said his farm will produce just 25% of what they do in a typical year.

Aldridge said he had to cut back all of his navel orange trees because there were so many dead limbs from last winter’s freeze.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow because this is what we do for a living, and we want the highest possible yield every year.”

The decrease in production has forced Aldridge to squeeze every last drop out of his crops.

“We juice them. We make jellies with our crops. We try to always have a value-added product on top of just selling whole citrus,” he said.

Local grocery stores are also having to get creative.

“We’ve had to go a little bit further afield, but we always try to buy as local as possible,” said Troy Bond, CEO of Community Co-Op Supermarket in Tallahassee.

With prices on the rise and another harvest right around the corner, Aldridge said the best thing to do is look forward.

“You got to keep farming through it. If we can have a mild winter this year, I think we’re gonna have a record crop next year,” he said.

Earlier this month, the U.S. House approved block grants for struggling citrus farmers as part of a larger bill sponsored by Florida Congressman Scott Franklin.

