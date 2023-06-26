Hot with a few afternoon soakers Monday

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some showers are still possible today, and then it’s all about the heat. A few storms today (even this morning) can contain the wind gusts.

Fewer showers over the next few days will mean more hours each day with higher temperatures. Highs today are in the Low 90s. Highs by Wednesday in the middle and upper 90s.

Watch the video above for the latest.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street

Latest News

Rob Nucatola is tracking a few showers this afternoon and the heat. Nearing 100 by the end of...
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, June 26
Temperatures climbing to nearly 100 by the end of the week.
Nearing triple-digits much of next week
Temperatures climbing to nearly 100 by the end of the week.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 25
Meteorologist Josh Green has your Sunday forecast and highlights the work week ahead.
Mostly sunny skies for Sunday as we begin a stretch of very warm weather