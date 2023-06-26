Hot with a few afternoon soakers Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some showers are still possible today, and then it’s all about the heat. A few storms today (even this morning) can contain the wind gusts.

Fewer showers over the next few days will mean more hours each day with higher temperatures. Highs today are in the Low 90s. Highs by Wednesday in the middle and upper 90s.

