Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Sneads.

According to law enforcement, the shooting happened Friday night around 6:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office reports one person was shot dead inside a home on Little Zion Road.

Authorities said no arrests have been made and an investigation is taking place.

