More heat is expected Tuesday, with a stretch of mid-90s

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The big story will be the heat in the coming days.

Hot and partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with a few stronger storms. I expect mid/upper 90s through Wednesday, and upper 90s to end the week and into the weekend.

The average high is 91, so above average for a typical June afternoon. Record numbers are in the triple digits, so we would need to get above that to break those numbers.

Staying with numbers, June 2022 featured a 12-day period of 95 degrees or warmer, which ranks as the fifth longest stretch in Tallahassee history. The longest stretch of 95-degree days was 33 days (in 1998).

If numbers climb above 103, the National Weather Service would issue a Heat Advisory. This can also be issued if the heat index is expected to be 108 or higher.

With hot weather on the way, here is a reminder at what each alert means. (WCTV)

In terms of wet weather, we have a few storm chances today and tomorrow. Most of the day will be dry for both. Little to no rain chance Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday before the sea breeze kicks up a few storms into the weekend.

