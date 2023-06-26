New Georgia law will restrict where people can vape in public

Anywhere you can’t smoke cigarettes, you can’t vape.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia is just days away from a new law going into effect that will extend regulations from Georgia’s 2005 Smoke-Free Air Act to include anyone caught vaping. That means anywhere you can’t smoke cigarettes you can’t vape. That includes any public indoor space, excluding some stores, bars, and conventions

Kalil Hunter says he doesn’t vape and he doesn’t want to be around anyone who does.

“People can’t seem to put them down. I have a friend who received a brain aneurysm from smoking vapes so it kept me away from smoking anything,” said Hunter. The punishment for vaping in a restricted area could mean a fine of up to $500.

“People are going to do it until they get a fine and they’re going to be like ‘Oh my God, that’s crazy.’ They’re either going to do it in their own space or be more considerate and not do it in public,” said Hunter.

Both the U.S. Surgeon General and the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine have warned about the risks of inhaling secondhand vape emissions. In 2016, the Surgeon General concluded that secondhand emissions contain chemicals linked to lung disease.

Dr. Priti Bandim, Scientific Director of Cancer Risk Factors & Screening Surveillance for the American Cancer Society, said scientists are still researching the long-term impacts from vaping.

“They have short-term impacts on our lung airways. They have cardiovascular risks because of the nicotine in them/the variety of flavors that are included in e-cigarettes. We don’t know the long-term impacts of using these products,” said Dr. Bandim.

