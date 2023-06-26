NEW DETAILS: See the full report on allegations against former Chiles High head football coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The report leading to Kevin Pettis’ removal as Chiles’s head football coach earlier this month has been released.

Pettis was placed on administrative leave in April for “possible athletic violations,” but details on those alleged violations remained unclear until today. Leon County Schools provided a copy Monday of the findings it received from the outside counsel LCS hired to investigate Pettis.

The 24-page report was officially filed by law firm Sniffen and Spellman to the school district on June 2. The law firm conducted interviews with 38 individuals, including student witnesses accompanied by or given permission from their parents or guardians to speak with the firm.

A WCTV analysis of the report determined the “possible athletic violations” boil down to three categories:

Allegations for work on the field included that Pettis and Offensive Line Coach Trey Petis asked or implied that players should block a Mosley High School defender illegally or try to take him out of the game. Those allegations were unable to be sustained Next, the issues of two players on the Chiles roster in 2022 whose primary residences were allegedly outside of the high school’s district. One of those allegations was partially sustained, with the firm finding that the player in question provided only a single proof of residence in Chiles’ district when two are required. Also, the lease on the address inside the district contained a falsified signature. The other allegation was unable to be sustained. Finally, Pettis and a member of his coach staff faced five reports of violating Leon County School Board policy in regard to its code of ethics. The firm was unable to sustain the claim against the staff member and one of the allegations against Pettis. However, it did sustain the other three, which alleged the coach used inappropriate language toward a pair of players and a female member of the Timberwolves student football assistant program.

The former coach released this statement after LCS released the investigative documents:

“We are preparing our response to the report and allegations and deny all wrongdoing. This is a targeted witch hunt and Leon County Schools has refused to look at all evidence regarding this case. No other disciplinary actions in the County have been handled this way and we have been denied due process in this matter.”

You can read the full report below.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.