SGMC becomes one of 10 Ga. hospitals with new trauma center designation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SCMG) has been designated as a Level III Trauma Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

According to a press release, the designation is a significant milestone in the provision of emergency care services in South Georgia and the surrounding areas.

SGMC is now one of 10 hospitals designated as a Level III Trauma Center in Georgia. The hospital fills a needed gap for a trauma center along I-75 in South Georgia, hospital officials said.

“We are very excited to be recognized as a Level III Trauma Center and to be a part of the Georgia Trauma System, a highly organized system of care that makes a tremendous difference in the lives of all in our state,” said Ronald Dean, SGMC president and chief executive officer. “This designation is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our remarkable physicians and staff.”

A Level III trauma center is prepared to provide an advanced level of care to trauma patients before they even arrive at the hospital, according to SGMC officials. The designation signified organized care beginning with emergency medical services, fire and law enforcement response and continuing through every aspect of patient care.

SGMC’s emergency department has undergone specialized training, developed protocol and implemented necessary equipment for the immediate assessment, resuscitation, surgical intervention and stabilization of injured patients.

“Our team has worked so hard to bring this program to our hometown hospital to better serve our patients and their families,” Emily Brown, trauma program manager, said. “We are excited about building and expanding trauma care for many years to come to meet our community’s needs.”

SGMC’s trauma program is equipped with 24/7 coverage by skilled surgeons and specialized staff to care for patients at a moment’s notice. This includes seamless collaboration with related departments such as imaging, laboratory and surgery to provide safe and efficient care.

SGMC treats patients who have suffered traumatic injuries from car crashes, motorized vehicle accidents, falls, gunshot wounds, violence and more. Trauma injuries represent the leading cause of death for people under 44 years old and the fourth leading cause of death for all ages.

“The hard work of our entire hospital team, as well as the first responder agencies, was highlighted during our trauma survey,” Dr. Jared Sanders, trauma medical director, said. “We are so grateful for the support of our hospital and our community.”

