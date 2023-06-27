Advocates hope suicide prevention infrastructure audit will help saves lives

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - The Florida Department of Health shows at least 3,000 people have died by suicide across the state every year from 2015 to 2021, which is the latest year data is available.

A trend Francesca Reicherter knows all too well.

“I didn’t know what was happening to me, why I was falling apart, why I was crying all the time, why I didn’t want to be alive anymore,” Francesca Reicherter said.

Reicherter attempted suicide three different times. The first time was in December 2018, 27 days before she lost her uncle to suicide.

“It broke my heart that when we had that conversation, he understood. He understood what I was going through. He understood what I was feeling. He was feeling it too in some compacity and I didn’t know,” Reicherter said.

It’s stories like this that Florida is trying to prevent with a new law taking effect Saturday. That’s when the Commission on Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder will begin studying the state’s suicide prevention infrastructure, which includes the 988 hotline that was launched last year.

“If we do this right, there’s the potential for when you call to get the right door the first time and that provides quick access,” Florida Mental Health Advocacy Coalition president Gayle Giese said.

Giese said this audit is needed so that when someone calls 988, they can get the help they need quicker, no matter where they live in Florida.

“We can actually build a better behavioral health system, not just a behavioral health crisis system, but a whole better system because we can figure out where those gaps are,” Giese said.

Gaps Reicherter said need to be filled quickly.

“For so long, we’ve continued to see the numbers rise and not enough support,” Reicherter said.

Another part of the new law allows some mental health diagnoses to be made through telehealth.

You can see how many people die by suicide in Florida counties here.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Hotline at 988.

