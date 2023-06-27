Air Force flyover above the Florida Capitol celebrates 100 years of aerial refueling

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Large Air Force transport planes soared over Tallahassee during the Tuesday lunch hour, just one of fifty flyover celebrations planned coast to coast to mark a century of mid-air refueling.

Just before noon, a crowd gathered near the Florida Capitol to watch three planes, including a KC-135 “Stratotanker” and a C-17 “Globemaster III”, fly overhead.

The Air Force said modern-day air refueling “serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility, and versatility of combat aircraft.”

The first successful attempt occurred on June 27, 1923, in California.

