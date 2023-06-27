Heat advisory for the big bend as temperatures soar into the upper 90s

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The heat that hit Monday hits harder Tuesday and the rest of the week. A few showers/storms will try, but they’ll be pretty limited (we hope we can get at least some). Due to the heat, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for this afternoon and evening. Heat index values are expected to reach 108 in spots.

Expect many hours of very high temperatures and the humidity will make it feel 7-10 (or more) degrees hotter than it is, and it’s already going to be middle to upper 90s.

Heat advisory is in effect today for the big bend because feels like temperatures are expected to pass 100 (WCTV)

Breaking down the different heat alerts. (WCTV)

