Local pastors hold prayer vigil after fatal West Pensacola Street shooting

A 16-year-old is in custody following the shooting
WATCH: Community group prays for peace at site of deadly shootings
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Monday, local pastors joined hands and prayed alongside family and friends of the two men who were shot and killed in Tallahassee last Thursday.

About 30 people gathered at the McDonald’s parking lot on West Pensacola, standing in the spot where that shooting happened. A 16-year-old is facing a gun charge in connection to the shooting.

“It breaks your heart,” pastor Judy Mandrell said. “It really does. It breaks your heart.”

Mandrell said she has organized five of these vigils after deadly shootings this year, hoping to turn every site of tragedy into a place of prayer.

“We’re asking God for peace and healing with this gun violence,” she said.

Family and friends of the two men who were killed came to Monday’s vigil but did not want to speak on camera. Other attendees who talked with WCTV said their goal is to support those grieving families.

“I could just kind of feel their pain and was just hoping that they could feel the support that we were trying to lend them during this time,” L. Michelle Salvant said.

Salvant said she knows the pain of losing a loved one and doesn’t want anyone to go through that alone.

“It’s in these moments when people stop to recognize your pain that you feel an overwhelming sense of comfort and support,” she said.

