Multiday stretch of upper 90s will continue into your Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Heat advisory through the remainder of the evening, feels like temperatures will be in around 105 to 108 during peak heating.

Breaking down the different heat alerts. (WCTV)

I would not be shocked to see more of these issued throughout the next several days. The peak of the heat will be late this week with highs approaching triple digits, with heat index values near 110 (108 is the advisory criteria). Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s throughout the week, so limited overnight relief.

In terms of wet weather, chances are low in the coming days for meaningful rain. A front is approaching the area, a few showers or storms possible through the evening. If we do not squeeze out the showers, your afternoon will be partly sunny and hot.

Sun sticks around the next several days and rain chances will remain low through the end of the week.

Showers or storms will be possible heading into your weekend, but not expecting washouts.

Tropics: Overall quiet in the tropic’s world. A 30% chance that the remnants of Cindy redevelop in the next 7 days. If that were to happen, no impacts would be expected for FL/GA or the lower 48. The name would be Don.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.