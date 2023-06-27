Multiday stretch of upper 90s will continue into your Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
Mike is tracking the triple-digit heat across the big bend and south Georgia.
By Mike McCall and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Heat advisory through the remainder of the evening, feels like temperatures will be in around 105 to 108 during peak heating.

Breaking down the different heat alerts.
Breaking down the different heat alerts.(WCTV)

I would not be shocked to see more of these issued throughout the next several days. The peak of the heat will be late this week with highs approaching triple digits, with heat index values near 110 (108 is the advisory criteria). Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s throughout the week, so limited overnight relief.

In terms of wet weather, chances are low in the coming days for meaningful rain. A front is approaching the area, a few showers or storms possible through the evening. If we do not squeeze out the showers, your afternoon will be partly sunny and hot.

Sun sticks around the next several days and rain chances will remain low through the end of the week.

Showers or storms will be possible heading into your weekend, but not expecting washouts.

Tropics: Overall quiet in the tropic’s world. A 30% chance that the remnants of Cindy redevelop in the next 7 days. If that were to happen, no impacts would be expected for FL/GA or the lower 48. The name would be Don.

