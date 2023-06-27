Something Good- Stephen C. Smith Regatta exceeds fundraising goal

Something Good- Stephen C. Smith Regatta exceeds fundraising goal
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today, we’re talking 60 for 50!

This year’s Stephen C. Smith Regatta at Shell Point Beach is celebrating 50 years by raising $60,000 to fight cancer!

That’s $10,000 more than their goal, and the most the Regatta has ever raised.

Smith was a young sailor who lost his life to the disease. Over the last half-century, the annual event has raised more than $800,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Ben did a story leading up to this year’s Regatta. You can see it here.

